Tuyển Digital Marketing Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Digital Banking Trainer & LMS Management & Development Specialist will be responsible for:

- Design & deliver and update training on digital banking products and services related;

- Admin & Logistic supporting for training courses by detailed assignment

- Administer, manage & develop the eLearning system

- Design, create monthly training calendar, newsletter, banners and internal announcements for training programs and training activities

- Support Manager to manage supporting policies for training programs and training activities

- Other tasks assigned by Director/Manager

Main tasks as below:

- Develop & Deliver Digital Banking Training Courses

+ Design training materials and content for digital banking products and services for employees

+ Conduct training courses for employees on digital banking products and services including individual mobile banking, corporate internal banking & digital banking services

+ Evaluate the effectiveness of the training courses/programs in charge;

+ Self-development and continuous update the training content related to digital banking to align with the Bank’s policies and procedures

- Manage & Develop the E-Learning System

+ Administer, manage and support the E-learning System including but not limited to user management, content updates, reporting management, testing setting, fixing bugs/errors… for better learning experiences