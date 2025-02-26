Tuyển Digital Marketing Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 38th Floor, Keangnam Landmark 72, Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Digital Banking Trainer & LMS Management & Development Specialist will be responsible for:
- Design & deliver and update training on digital banking products and services related;
- Admin & Logistic supporting for training courses by detailed assignment
- Administer, manage & develop the eLearning system
- Design, create monthly training calendar, newsletter, banners and internal announcements for training programs and training activities
- Support Manager to manage supporting policies for training programs and training activities
- Other tasks assigned by Director/Manager
Main tasks as below:
- Develop & Deliver Digital Banking Training Courses
+ Design training materials and content for digital banking products and services for employees
+ Conduct training courses for employees on digital banking products and services including individual mobile banking, corporate internal banking & digital banking services
+ Evaluate the effectiveness of the training courses/programs in charge;
+ Self-development and continuous update the training content related to digital banking to align with the Bank’s policies and procedures
- Manage & Develop the E-Learning System
+ Administer, manage and support the E-learning System including but not limited to user management, content updates, reporting management, testing setting, fixing bugs/errors… for better learning experiences
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
