Tuyển Digital Marketing AFG Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Aim - Brief overview of position purpose. Why does the position exist? What is the overall purpose of the position? – WHY?:

The Digital Marketing Team Leader leads content messaging and optimal possible performance for all AFG Vietnam brands across all relevant platforms – including social media, websites, Google My Business, Zalo and emerging touch points. This role is vitally important for implementing and actioning the vision of the Senior Management Team and leads the Digital Marketing team in a firm, fair, friendly and not familiar manner. This position is responsible for ensuring the CMO and company\'s marketing plans are always executed as effectively and efficiently as possible at all times.

Key Accountabilities –Three to five main areas of responsibility of this position, or “buckets of work.” – WHAT

1. Lead Digital Marketing Activities: Work with CMO and Senior Management to define strategic direction, planning, execution, and performance measurement of all digital marketing initiatives across AFG Vietnam\'s brands. This involves leading the Digital Marketing Team, setting objectives and ensuring alignment with overall marketing goals.

2. Digital Marketing Integration: Oversees seamless integration of Digital Marketing efforts with other marketing channels and the broader business objectives. It involves collaboration, consistency and ensuring a unified brand experience across all touchpoints.

