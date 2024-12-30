Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 69 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

- Manage all SEO activities for the main site as well as maintain & strengthen the company's satellite websites.

- Plan and implement SEO optimization for the website (including Master plan, quarterly and monthly plan, ect.) to improve the Traffic, Top Keywords, CTR percentage,...

- Optimizing Website Architecture, Technical Website, Entity Onsite and Off-site, Content, On-page, Internal Link, Off-Page,... and fixing SEO problems.

- Analyze website and UI-UX audits to improve the effectiveness of SEO keyword rankings and Google Ads.

- Develop and implement link building strategies.

- Researching SEO Keywords and planning overall SEO solutions. Develop keywords promotion strategies suitable for each stage. Analyze and evaluate keyword competition to determine appropriate SEO strategies. Establish a long term keyword development direction to maintain a sustainable top position.

- Work closely with the regional SEO team and other cross-functional teams. Training and following the SEO team to deploy according to the set plan.

- Stay up-to-date with the latest digital marketing trends and SEO practices, continuously improving our digital marketing efforts.

- Monitor SEO activities (content writing, keyword ranking, traffic, backlinks, entity, map, etc.) and provide direct reports to the leader/manager.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 3 years of professional experience working on SEO campaigns (At least 2 years as a leader/SEO project manager). Digital/SEO agency experience highly valued.

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, IT or a related field.

- Proficiency in a range of digital marketing tools and platforms, SEO tools such as As, Screaming Frog, Google Analytics, Google Search Console,...

- A solid understanding of HTML, CSS, SEM, web development (CMS PHP, Wordpress, Custom CMS) is a plus.

- Solid experience with Optimizer or another corporate A/B testing software.

- Strong analytical skills, with a proven track record in digital marketing analytics and SEO.

- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, capable of working effectively with freelancers and internal teams.

- A problem-solving mindset, with the ability to adapt to changing market trends and platform requirements.

- Project management skills.

- Internal training on expertise and soft skills

- Problem-solving, Planning, Time management skills.

- Ability to learn and self-discover new knowledge

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 15M-25M, or higher (depending on capacity)

- Full benefits according to regulations (Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Holidays, Lunar New Year, ....)

- Dynamic and unrestricted free clothes.

- Supplied with full working equipment.

- Probation from 1-2 months (Depending on capacity)

- Bonus for diligence, 13th month salary,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS

