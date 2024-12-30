Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 69 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

- Manage all SEO activities for the main site as well as maintain & strengthen the company's satellite websites.
- Plan and implement SEO optimization for the website (including Master plan, quarterly and monthly plan, ect.) to improve the Traffic, Top Keywords, CTR percentage,...
- Optimizing Website Architecture, Technical Website, Entity Onsite and Off-site, Content, On-page, Internal Link, Off-Page,... and fixing SEO problems.
- Analyze website and UI-UX audits to improve the effectiveness of SEO keyword rankings and Google Ads.
- Develop and implement link building strategies.
- Researching SEO Keywords and planning overall SEO solutions. Develop keywords promotion strategies suitable for each stage. Analyze and evaluate keyword competition to determine appropriate SEO strategies. Establish a long term keyword development direction to maintain a sustainable top position.
- Work closely with the regional SEO team and other cross-functional teams. Training and following the SEO team to deploy according to the set plan.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest digital marketing trends and SEO practices, continuously improving our digital marketing efforts.
- Monitor SEO activities (content writing, keyword ranking, traffic, backlinks, entity, map, etc.) and provide direct reports to the leader/manager.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 3 years of professional experience working on SEO campaigns (At least 2 years as a leader/SEO project manager). Digital/SEO agency experience highly valued.
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, IT or a related field.
- Proficiency in a range of digital marketing tools and platforms, SEO tools such as As, Screaming Frog, Google Analytics, Google Search Console,...
- A solid understanding of HTML, CSS, SEM, web development (CMS PHP, Wordpress, Custom CMS) is a plus.
- Solid experience with Optimizer or another corporate A/B testing software.
- Strong analytical skills, with a proven track record in digital marketing analytics and SEO.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, capable of working effectively with freelancers and internal teams.
- A problem-solving mindset, with the ability to adapt to changing market trends and platform requirements.
- Project management skills.
- Internal training on expertise and soft skills
- Problem-solving, Planning, Time management skills.
- Ability to learn and self-discover new knowledge

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 15M-25M, or higher (depending on capacity)
- Full benefits according to regulations (Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Holidays, Lunar New Year, ....)
- Dynamic and unrestricted free clothes.
- Supplied with full working equipment.
- Probation from 1-2 months (Depending on capacity)
- Bonus for diligence, 13th month salary,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job273834
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHANG GROUP
Tuyển Điều dưỡng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHANG GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHANG GROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đá tự nhiên Ninh Bình
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đá tự nhiên Ninh Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đá tự nhiên Ninh Bình
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BONA MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BONA MEDIA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN X REALTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN X REALTY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Đào Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Đào Phát
Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Brandsketer làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Brandsketer
12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Noka làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Noka
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VIỆT HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VIỆT HƯNG
15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Noka làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Noka
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAY NÓN ĐẠI TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MAY NÓN ĐẠI TÍN
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Isem làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 14 Triệu Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Isem
7 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Wephar làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Wephar
6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Bigseller Technology (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bigseller Technology (Việt Nam)
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Felixcons làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Felixcons
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ISA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ISA
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NHẤT LỘ PHÁT 168 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHẤT LỘ PHÁT 168
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Tobe làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Tobe
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nha Khoa Good Dental làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nha Khoa Good Dental
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Good Review Service làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Good Review Service
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Đức Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Đức Dương
9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
Trên 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Victory Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Victory Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Victory Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Victory Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC KINDER ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC KINDER ACADEMY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
14 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TIKPII TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TIKPII TECHNOLOGY
1 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ FNB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ FNB VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION
Tới 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm