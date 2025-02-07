Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Universal Selaras Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Selaras Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: ÆON MALL Tân Phú, 30 Đường Tân Thắng, Celadon City, Tân Phú, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
JOB OVERVIEW
To manage and control store operational activities and staffs of assigned stores within Principals’ and MAP’s values, guidelines and SOP with the objective to achieve sales growth and profitability targets.
RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Supervision
Supervise, control, coach, and review performance of own human resources, enhance skills to ensure availability of competent human resources as well as enhance division’s performance.
2. Merchandising
Manage and control implementation of store merchandising plan for existing brands including store inventory level to increase sales and profit hence support organization’s goals.
3. Store Operation
Control and monitor store-wide operations activities covering people management, protection of company asset, inventory management, customer servicing following standard operating procedures to increase sales, ensure customer satisfaction and compliance to SOP.
4. Administration
Review administrative report for store operational including weekly and monthly sales, absence, petty cash, and work order to ensure tidy, reliable, accurate, and timely information.
