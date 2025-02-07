Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Universal Selaras Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB OVERVIEW

To manage and control store operational activities and staffs of assigned stores within Principals’ and MAP’s values, guidelines and SOP with the objective to achieve sales growth and profitability targets.

RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Supervision

Supervise, control, coach, and review performance of own human resources, enhance skills to ensure availability of competent human resources as well as enhance division’s performance.

2. Merchandising

Manage and control implementation of store merchandising plan for existing brands including store inventory level to increase sales and profit hence support organization’s goals.

3. Store Operation

Control and monitor store-wide operations activities covering people management, protection of company asset, inventory management, customer servicing following standard operating procedures to increase sales, ensure customer satisfaction and compliance to SOP.

4. Administration

Review administrative report for store operational including weekly and monthly sales, absence, petty cash, and work order to ensure tidy, reliable, accurate, and timely information.