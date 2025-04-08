Tuyển Video Editor Zeder Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: SHG Building, Số 8 Đường Quang Trung, Quang Trung, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Edit both short-form and long-form video content for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

- Collaborate closely with the creative team to align video content with project goals and branding.

- Review briefs and raw footage to ensure high-quality and engaging storytelling.

- Enhance video quality by incorporating VFX, SFX, and color grading for maximum impact.

- Maintain branding consistency across all video content.

- Organize and manage video assets efficiently while meeting tight deadlines.

- Provide drafts for review and feedback using Frame.io.

- Stay updated on industry trends, editing techniques, and creative storytelling methods.

- Report directly to the Content Manager and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proven experience as a Video Editor, with a strong portfolio showcasing creative and technical skills.

- Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve.

- Strong understanding of video storytelling, pacing, and composition.

- Experience in color correction (working with D-log or other ungraded formats).

- Familiarity with VFX, SFX, and motion graphics is a plus.

- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines while maintaining high-quality output.

Tại Zeder Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zeder Vietnam

