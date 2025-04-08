Tuyển Video Editor Zeder Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Zeder Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Zeder Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: SHG Building, Số 8 Đường Quang Trung, Quang Trung, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Edit both short-form and long-form video content for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
- Collaborate closely with the creative team to align video content with project goals and branding.
- Review briefs and raw footage to ensure high-quality and engaging storytelling.
- Enhance video quality by incorporating VFX, SFX, and color grading for maximum impact.
- Maintain branding consistency across all video content.
- Organize and manage video assets efficiently while meeting tight deadlines.
- Provide drafts for review and feedback using Frame.io.
- Stay updated on industry trends, editing techniques, and creative storytelling methods.
- Report directly to the Content Manager and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proven experience as a Video Editor, with a strong portfolio showcasing creative and technical skills.
- Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve.
- Strong understanding of video storytelling, pacing, and composition.
- Experience in color correction (working with D-log or other ungraded formats).
- Familiarity with VFX, SFX, and motion graphics is a plus.
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines while maintaining high-quality output.

Tại Zeder Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zeder Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Zeder Vietnam

Zeder Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 10, Khu Công nghiệp Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

