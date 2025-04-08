Tuyển Video Editor Zeder Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Zeder Vietnam
- Hà Nội: SHG Building, Số 8 Đường Quang Trung, Quang Trung, Quận Hà Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Edit both short-form and long-form video content for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
- Collaborate closely with the creative team to align video content with project goals and branding.
- Review briefs and raw footage to ensure high-quality and engaging storytelling.
- Enhance video quality by incorporating VFX, SFX, and color grading for maximum impact.
- Maintain branding consistency across all video content.
- Organize and manage video assets efficiently while meeting tight deadlines.
- Provide drafts for review and feedback using Frame.io.
- Stay updated on industry trends, editing techniques, and creative storytelling methods.
- Report directly to the Content Manager and communicate effectively with stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve.
- Strong understanding of video storytelling, pacing, and composition.
- Experience in color correction (working with D-log or other ungraded formats).
- Familiarity with VFX, SFX, and motion graphics is a plus.
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines while maintaining high-quality output.
Tại Zeder Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zeder Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
