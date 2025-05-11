Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 50 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Create content strategy for Marketing and PR campaigns.

Coordinate with Marketing team members to develop an effective communication plan for social platforms.

Oversee content for digital assets, including the website, social calendar, Facebook posts, and ads (GDN, SEM, FB ads).

Tailor content for brand image across various mediums such as POSM, signage, and sales kits.

Manage media inquiries and arrange interviews, statements, etc

Coordinate the flow of external and internal communications (SMS, newsletters, etc.) for students and prospects.

Interpret copywriting briefs to understand project requirements.

Collaborate with designers and other professionals on marketing projects (e.g., email campaigns and landing pages).

Edit and proofread copy as needed.

Use SEO principles to maximize the reach of copy.

Source images and other content.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years’ work experience in Content creator, copywiter,...

Exceptional writing and research skills

Fluent in English and Vietnamese

Strong interpersonal skills

Strong planning skills and practical hands-on ability

Ability to use initiative, be self-motivated and approach the role proactively

Ability to work within a team and support where necessary

Must be able to multitask and work well under pressure

Be punctual, motivated, and detail oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international environment

The opportunity to learn English with international qualifications

Bonus: According to the company\'s business results

Participating in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Code and the Company\'s regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

