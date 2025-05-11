Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Content Creator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 50 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Create content strategy for Marketing and PR campaigns.
Coordinate with Marketing team members to develop an effective communication plan for social platforms.
Oversee content for digital assets, including the website, social calendar, Facebook posts, and ads (GDN, SEM, FB ads).
Tailor content for brand image across various mediums such as POSM, signage, and sales kits.
Manage media inquiries and arrange interviews, statements, etc
Coordinate the flow of external and internal communications (SMS, newsletters, etc.) for students and prospects.
Interpret copywriting briefs to understand project requirements.
Collaborate with designers and other professionals on marketing projects (e.g., email campaigns and landing pages).
Edit and proofread copy as needed.
Use SEO principles to maximize the reach of copy.
Source images and other content.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years’ work experience in Content creator, copywiter,...
Exceptional writing and research skills
Fluent in English and Vietnamese
Strong interpersonal skills
Strong planning skills and practical hands-on ability
Ability to use initiative, be self-motivated and approach the role proactively
Ability to work within a team and support where necessary
Must be able to multitask and work well under pressure
Be punctual, motivated, and detail oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international environment
The opportunity to learn English with international qualifications
Bonus: According to the company\'s business results
Participating in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Code and the Company\'s regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Truong Dinh Street, District 3, HCMC

