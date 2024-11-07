Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
13 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: CIC 219 Trung Kính Cầu Giấy HN, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Use Gitlab to auto-deploy our code branches it to a kubernetes cluster
Add security monitoring like IDS to the cluster
Implement integrations requested by customers
Deploy updates and fixes
Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve customer experience
Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University graduate with English communication skills
Strong proficiency in Linux and a solid understanding of networking
Prior experience or knowledge of the DevOps role, with familiarity in commonly used DevOps stacks, is an advantage
Problem-solving mindset and quick, effective learning ability, especially with a passion for technology
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;
Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);
Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;
Social insurance, SotaTek healthcare insurance, and unemployment insurance;
01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months
01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees
Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;
Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;
Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;
Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;
Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;
Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;
Comprehensive training in soft skills, project processes, technical skills (Linux, Ansible Automation, Docker, Kubernetes) according to Redhat standards, along with in-depth knowledge of cloud providers (AWS, Redhat Openshift, GCP, Azure) through on-project experience.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
