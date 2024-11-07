Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 13 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CIC 219 Trung Kính Cầu Giấy HN, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Use Gitlab to auto-deploy our code branches it to a kubernetes cluster

Add security monitoring like IDS to the cluster

Implement integrations requested by customers

Deploy updates and fixes

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve customer experience

Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduate with English communication skills

Strong proficiency in Linux and a solid understanding of networking

Prior experience or knowledge of the DevOps role, with familiarity in commonly used DevOps stacks, is an advantage

Problem-solving mindset and quick, effective learning ability, especially with a passion for technology

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);

Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

Social insurance, SotaTek healthcare insurance, and unemployment insurance;

01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees

Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;

Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;

Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;

Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;

Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;

Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

Comprehensive training in soft skills, project processes, technical skills (Linux, Ansible Automation, Docker, Kubernetes) according to Redhat standards, along with in-depth knowledge of cloud providers (AWS, Redhat Openshift, GCP, Azure) through on-project experience.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

