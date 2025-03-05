Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 8C Nguyen Trung Truc, Ward 5, Binh Thanh District,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mekonglink is a global technology solution provider that introduces advanced industrial technology to solve local problems in Asia-Pacific regions. Our YouTube channel, “Global solutions for your local problems,” focuses on showcasing innovative technologies, sustainable solutions, and industry-academia collaborations to drive meaningful impact. We are looking for a creative and strategic Content Planner to lead our YouTube content development, ensuring engaging, high-quality, and impactful storytelling.

Key Responsibilities

Video Scriptwriting & Storytelling

Write compelling and structured video s and storytelling formats to increase retention and engagement.

Experiment with new content formats, including Shorts, Reels, and live videos

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience & Skills

At least 1 year of experience in video scriptwriting, content planning, or storytelling.

Strong understanding of YouTube, social media trends, and multi-channel content strategies.

Able to write and communicate in English

Ability to translate complex topics into engaging, easy-to-understand stories.

Proficient in AI tools for content creation (e.g., AI-generated video, images, design).

Creativity, attention to detail, and a passion for digital content.

Nice to Have

Basic knowledge of video production, editing tools (Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, or DaVinci Resolve).

Experience working with B2B content or technology-related topics.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why Join Us?

Work on exciting video content with real impact.

Collaborate with a creative and dynamic team.

Opportunity to shape multi-channel content strategies and grow professionally.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin