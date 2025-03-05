Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 8C Nguyen Trung Truc, Ward 5, Binh Thanh District,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mekonglink is a global technology solution provider that introduces advanced industrial technology to solve local problems in Asia-Pacific regions. Our YouTube channel, “Global solutions for your local problems,” focuses on showcasing innovative technologies, sustainable solutions, and industry-academia collaborations to drive meaningful impact. We are looking for a creative and strategic Content Planner to lead our YouTube content development, ensuring engaging, high-quality, and impactful storytelling.
Key Responsibilities
Video Scriptwriting & Storytelling
Write compelling and structured video s and storytelling formats to increase retention and engagement.
Experiment with new content formats, including Shorts, Reels, and live videos

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience & Skills
At least 1 year of experience in video scriptwriting, content planning, or storytelling.
Strong understanding of YouTube, social media trends, and multi-channel content strategies.
Able to write and communicate in English
Ability to translate complex topics into engaging, easy-to-understand stories.
Proficient in AI tools for content creation (e.g., AI-generated video, images, design).
Creativity, attention to detail, and a passion for digital content.
Nice to Have
Basic knowledge of video production, editing tools (Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, or DaVinci Resolve).
Experience working with B2B content or technology-related topics.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why Join Us?
Work on exciting video content with real impact.
Collaborate with a creative and dynamic team.
Opportunity to shape multi-channel content strategies and grow professionally.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Mekonglink

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 224 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 7, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

