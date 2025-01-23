Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Priorities

- Strategic Planning: Develop a country-specific marketing plan alongside the Country Director, ensuring alignment with the global brand and adapting to market trends.

- Content and Asset Management: Supervise the organization and regular updates of destination-specific marketing assets and collaterals, including Marketing inspections in Vietnam.

- Competitor Analysis: Oversee competitor research and market analysis, delegating specific tasks to the Executive and providing strategic insights to the Country Director and Marketing Director.

- Sales and Operations Team Support: Ensure the Sales and Operations team are provided with the necessary materials they need to communicate with clients.

- Event and Trade Show Coordination: Support trade shows, industry events, and promotional activities within and related to the destination.

- Easia Partners Program Development: Drive engagement and growth of Easia Partners within the destination, focusing on partner relationships and program expansion in collaboration with the Easia Partners Brand Manager and Country Director.

- Communication Calendar Coordination: Adhere to the communication calendar, coordinating regularly with Production, Sales, and Creative teams to align timelines for launches, content, and events.

