Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Priorities
- Strategic Planning: Develop a country-specific marketing plan alongside the Country Director, ensuring alignment with the global brand and adapting to market trends.
- Strategic Planning
- Content and Asset Management: Supervise the organization and regular updates of destination-specific marketing assets and collaterals, including Marketing inspections in Vietnam.
- Content and Asset Management
- Competitor Analysis: Oversee competitor research and market analysis, delegating specific tasks to the Executive and providing strategic insights to the Country Director and Marketing Director.
- Competitor Analysis
- Sales and Operations Team Support: Ensure the Sales and Operations team are provided with the necessary materials they need to communicate with clients.
- Sales and Operations Team Support
- Event and Trade Show Coordination: Support trade shows, industry events, and promotional activities within and related to the destination.
- Event and Trade Show Coordination
- Easia Partners Program Development: Drive engagement and growth of Easia Partners within the destination, focusing on partner relationships and program expansion in collaboration with the Easia Partners Brand Manager and Country Director.
- Easia Partners Program Development
- Communication Calendar Coordination: Adhere to the communication calendar, coordinating regularly with Production, Sales, and Creative teams to align timelines for launches, content, and events.
- Communication Calendar Coordination

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel

Công Ty Cổ Phần Miền Á Đông - Easia Travel

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Khách sạn ATS , Số 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phường Phan Chu Trinh, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

