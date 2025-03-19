Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Interchains làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Interchains
- Hồ Chí Minh: 1st Floor, Delas Building, 46 Cuu Long Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role & Responsibilities:
• Strategically position profitable solutions with new customers with a focus on domestic and international freight products and services.
• Build density as the Company expands offerings in foreign markets such as US, Europe.
• Hold specific knowledge regarding international and domestic freight forwarding, gateway operations, as well as, staying current on market trends.
• The ability to generate new sales revenue independently and for a designated geographic region.
• Develop an entrance strategy for cold calling, qualifying and effectively connecting with prospective business partners.
• Create and drive a sales plan strategy that successfully meets monthly sales goals and initiatives.
• Utilize internal tools to negotiate market freight rates for customers.
• Exude the highest level of customer service to both internal and external business partners and set the expectations that the task given will be completed to their satisfaction.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Prior experience in International Operations is recommended.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Interchains Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Interchains
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI