Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Interchains làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role & Responsibilities:

• Strategically position profitable solutions with new customers with a focus on domestic and international freight products and services.

• Build density as the Company expands offerings in foreign markets such as US, Europe.

• Hold specific knowledge regarding international and domestic freight forwarding, gateway operations, as well as, staying current on market trends.

• The ability to generate new sales revenue independently and for a designated geographic region.

• Develop an entrance strategy for cold calling, qualifying and effectively connecting with prospective business partners.

• Create and drive a sales plan strategy that successfully meets monthly sales goals and initiatives.

• Utilize internal tools to negotiate market freight rates for customers.

• Exude the highest level of customer service to both internal and external business partners and set the expectations that the task given will be completed to their satisfaction.