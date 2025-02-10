Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Identifying business needs and performing requirements analysis.
• Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.
• Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts
• Develop product prototypes using mock-up design tool
• Prioritizing product features based on business needs.
• Working closely with product development team, users, and outsourcing partners
• Performing user acceptance testing
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 3-5 years of experience with Business Analyst role in computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Strong communication skills, written and verbal.
• Strong presentation skills.
• Ability to multi-task and work under pressure.
• In-depth knowledge of Agile methodologies is a plus
Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
