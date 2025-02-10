Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Business Analyst

• Identifying business needs and performing requirements analysis.

• Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

• Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts

• Develop product prototypes using mock-up design tool

• Prioritizing product features based on business needs.

• Working closely with product development team, users, and outsourcing partners

• Performing user acceptance testing

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• At least 3-5 years of experience with Business Analyst role in computer Science, Information Systems, or related field

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Strong communication skills, written and verbal.

• Strong presentation skills.

• Ability to multi-task and work under pressure.

• In-depth knowledge of Agile methodologies is a plus

Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

