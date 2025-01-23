Tuyển Business Analyst Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Prepare KPIs & Targets for Branch staffs.
• Execute and follow up sales promotions/ campaigns to stimulate sales volume.
• Conduct analysis on portfolio/ products & services trend for business and deeply understanding about data.
• Making performances reports for staffs; business evaluation reports as high lever request.
• In-charge of Sale incentive scheme: monitor, calculate, manage performance and payment process. Suggest changing KPI criteria/ target to align with business direction and motivate sale staffs as well.
• Support branch on incentives calculation, KPIs concerns, ... Resolving complaints and issues efficiently, timely and with proper manner.
• Other tasks assigned by Managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 2 year experience in relevant fields, mathematics & statistics field is preferable
• Good in mathematics
• Problem Solving/Analytical skill
• Proficient in SQL, Excel, MS Word, PowerPoint. Refer staff to understand SAS Software
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
