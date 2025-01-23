Tuyển Business Analyst Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Prepare KPIs & Targets for Branch staffs.

• Execute and follow up sales promotions/ campaigns to stimulate sales volume.

• Conduct analysis on portfolio/ products & services trend for business and deeply understanding about data.

• Making performances reports for staffs; business evaluation reports as high lever request.

• In-charge of Sale incentive scheme: monitor, calculate, manage performance and payment process. Suggest changing KPI criteria/ target to align with business direction and motivate sale staffs as well.

• Support branch on incentives calculation, KPIs concerns, ... Resolving complaints and issues efficiently, timely and with proper manner.

• Other tasks assigned by Managers.