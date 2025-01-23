Tuyển Business Analyst Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Prepare KPIs & Targets for Branch staffs.
• Execute and follow up sales promotions/ campaigns to stimulate sales volume.
• Conduct analysis on portfolio/ products & services trend for business and deeply understanding about data.
• Making performances reports for staffs; business evaluation reports as high lever request.
• In-charge of Sale incentive scheme: monitor, calculate, manage performance and payment process. Suggest changing KPI criteria/ target to align with business direction and motivate sale staffs as well.
• Support branch on incentives calculation, KPIs concerns, ... Resolving complaints and issues efficiently, timely and with proper manner.
• Other tasks assigned by Managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor of Economics/Finance or relevant field
• At least 2 year experience in relevant fields, mathematics & statistics field is preferable
• Good in mathematics
• Problem Solving/Analytical skill
• Proficient in SQL, Excel, MS Word, PowerPoint. Refer staff to understand SAS Software

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

