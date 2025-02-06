Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - quận 1 hồ chí minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán nội bộ Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Accounting and tax duties:

● Collect, summarize, and verify debit notes, invoices, and other relevant documents to ensure timely and accurate payment processing.

● Prepare bank remittances via i-banking and follow up for approvals and results.

● Manage payroll, timesheets, and respond to inquiries from employees or supervisors (if any).

● Record the daily accounting entries to accounting software (FAST)

● Prepare monthly tax declarations (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT).

● Handle dependent registration on the tax platform.

● Support for annual audit, VAT refund and transfer pricing documents preparation.

● Perform other assigned tasks required.

Admin:

● Handle the purchase process for PCs, devices, stationery (search quotation, suitable device, print label, hand over process for employee) and manage assets.

● Perform accounting tasks for the labor union.

● Arrange business trips (flight and hotel booking, visa, business trip decision, reimbursement)

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.

● Have Chief Accountant Certificate

● Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in accounting and administrative roles.

● Proficient in accounting software.

● Strong knowledge of tax regulations and compliance requirements.

● Advanced proficiency in MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

● Good organizational and time-management skills.

● Detail-oriented and able to work independently.

● Understanding of local governmental policies, regulations, and labor laws

● Proficiency in English communication (both verbal and written)/ or Japanese (N2)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Annual performance review: twice/ year

- Performance Bonus for all staff

- Patents and Inventions bonus

- Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package even during probation period

- Annual Health Check-up for all staff

- Good career advancement opportunities

- Opportunity to acquire technical knowledge and experience in the latest technologies

- 12 days annual leaves, + New Year holiday according to the Japanese calendar

- Company trip, Year-End Party

- Insurance in full gross salary

- Gift for Tet/ Autumn Festival

- Free coffee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

