Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Kế toán nội bộ

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán nội bộ Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- quận 1 hồ chí minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán nội bộ Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Accounting and tax duties:
● Collect, summarize, and verify debit notes, invoices, and other relevant documents to ensure timely and accurate payment processing.
● Prepare bank remittances via i-banking and follow up for approvals and results.
● Manage payroll, timesheets, and respond to inquiries from employees or supervisors (if any).
● Record the daily accounting entries to accounting software (FAST)
● Prepare monthly tax declarations (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT).
● Handle dependent registration on the tax platform.
● Support for annual audit, VAT refund and transfer pricing documents preparation.
● Perform other assigned tasks required.
Admin:
● Handle the purchase process for PCs, devices, stationery (search quotation, suitable device, print label, hand over process for employee) and manage assets.
● Perform accounting tasks for the labor union.
● Arrange business trips (flight and hotel booking, visa, business trip decision, reimbursement)

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.
● Have Chief Accountant Certificate
● Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in accounting and administrative roles.
● Proficient in accounting software.
● Strong knowledge of tax regulations and compliance requirements.
● Advanced proficiency in MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
● Good organizational and time-management skills.
● Detail-oriented and able to work independently.
● Understanding of local governmental policies, regulations, and labor laws
● Proficiency in English communication (both verbal and written)/ or Japanese (N2)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Annual performance review: twice/ year
- Performance Bonus for all staff
- Patents and Inventions bonus
- Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package even during probation period
- Annual Health Check-up for all staff
- Good career advancement opportunities
- Opportunity to acquire technical knowledge and experience in the latest technologies
- 12 days annual leaves, + New Year holiday according to the Japanese calendar
- Company trip, Year-End Party
- Insurance in full gross salary
- Gift for Tet/ Autumn Festival
- Free coffee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

