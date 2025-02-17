Tuyển Product Marketing Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06

- 08

- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a proactive, detail-oriented Trilingual Executive Assistant to support our executive team. The ideal candidate will demonstrate exceptional listening and writing skills in both English and Mandarin, along with advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Project. This role is pivotal in ensuring smooth communication and efficient project management across departments.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Executive Support:
• Manage complex calendars, arrange meetings, and coordinate travel logistics for executives.
• Serve as a primary point of contact between executives, internal teams, and external partners.
2. Communication & Documentation:
• Draft, edit, and proofread emails, reports, and presentations in both English and Mandarin.
• Prepare and maintain detailed records, meeting minutes, and project documentation.
3. Project Coordination:
• Utilize Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Project to track project progress, analyze data, and prepare presentations.
• Assist in planning and executing corporate events, training sessions, and special projects.
4. Administrative Support:
• Manage confidential information with discretion.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, Standard Factory F, Lot Va. 06-08-10c, Street 17, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

