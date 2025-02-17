Tuyển Product Marketing Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a proactive, detail-oriented Trilingual Executive Assistant to support our executive team. The ideal candidate will demonstrate exceptional listening and writing skills in both English and Mandarin, along with advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Project. This role is pivotal in ensuring smooth communication and efficient project management across departments.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Executive Support:

• Manage complex calendars, arrange meetings, and coordinate travel logistics for executives.

• Serve as a primary point of contact between executives, internal teams, and external partners.

2. Communication & Documentation:

• Draft, edit, and proofread emails, reports, and presentations in both English and Mandarin.

• Prepare and maintain detailed records, meeting minutes, and project documentation.

3. Project Coordination:

• Utilize Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Project to track project progress, analyze data, and prepare presentations.

• Assist in planning and executing corporate events, training sessions, and special projects.

4. Administrative Support:

• Manage confidential information with discretion.