Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA NETWORKS PEMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA NETWORKS PEMS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/11/2024
Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA NETWORKS PEMS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Hệ thống báo cáo Quản lý và báo cáo: Xem xét các báo cáo kinh doanh, báo cáo thu nhập hàng ngày/hàng tuần, cập nhật báo cáo dự án P&L. • Statement System Management and report: Review business reports, daily/ weekly income report, update P&L project report.
• Statement System Management and report: Review business reports, daily/ weekly income report, update P&L project report.
• Đảm bảo báo cáo tài chính tuân thủ các nguyên tắc kế toán được chấp nhận chung • Ensure financial reports comply with generally accepted accounting principles
• Ensure financial reports comply with generally accepted accounting principles
• Rà soát các báo cáo thuế định kỳ (TNDN, VAT, FCT, PIT...) và tổng hợp các báo cáo này đến các cơ quan chính phủ liên quan gồm Cục Thuế, Ngân hàng Nhà nước, Bộ Tài chính... • Review periodic tax reports (CIT, VAT, FCT, PIT...), and have summited these reports to Relevant government department included Tax department, State bank, Ministry of finance...
• Review periodic tax reports (CIT, VAT, FCT, PIT...), and have summited these reports to Relevant government department included Tax department, State bank, Ministry of finance...
• Chịu trách nhiệm giao dịch với các cơ quan: Thuế, kiểm toán, Ngân hàng (hạn mức tín dụng, Trái phiếu, L/c,...) • Responsible for transactions with agencies: Tax, audit, Bank (credit line, Bond, L/c,...)
• Responsible for transactions with agencies: Tax, audit, Bank (credit line, Bond, L/c,...)
• Lập báo cáo tài chính, lập kế hoạch dòng tiền và báo cáo thực hiện ngân sách, v.v. • Prepare financial statements, cashflow planning and budget execution reports, etc.
• Prepare financial statements, cashflow planning and budget execution reports, etc.
• Chịu trách nhiệm xử lý tất cả các báo cáo/tài liệu/vấn đề thuế để làm việc với cơ quan thuế. • Be in charge of handling all tax reports/ document/ issue to work with tax departments.
• Be in charge of handling all tax reports/ document/ issue to work with tax departments.
• Tham gia chuẩn bị và giải trình các đợt thanh tra thuế định kỳ, thanh tra đặc biệt của Bộ Tài chính/Kiểm toán. • Participate in the preparation and explanation for periodical tax inspection, specially inspection from Ministry of finance/Auditor.
• Participate in the preparation and explanation for periodical tax inspection, specially inspection from Ministry of finance/Auditor.
• Xây dựng các quy định, chính sách & quy trình nội bộ • Make regulations, internal Policy & Procedures
• Make regulations, internal Policy & Procedures
• Lập các quy trình/biểu mẫu tài chính, cập nhật liên tục và thường xuyên các quy trình nội bộ theo Pháp luật hiện hành • Make finance procedures/forms, keep updating internal procedure following to current Law and have updated frequently
• Make finance procedures/forms, keep updating internal procedure following to current Law and have updated frequently
• Theo dõi dòng tiền hàng tuần/tháng/quý. • Follow cashflow weekly/monthly/ quarterly.
• Follow cashflow weekly/monthly/ quarterly.
• Báo cáo tiền mặt hàng tháng/báo cáo tiền mặt hàng tuần • Monthly cash report/ weekly cash report
• Monthly cash report/ weekly cash report
• Tiến hành thanh toán hàng ngày/tuần/tháng • Proceed payment daily/weekly/monthly
• Proceed payment daily/weekly/monthly
• Báo cáo công nợ phải trả hàng tuần: chi tiết số tiền công ty phải trả cho nhà cung cấp, thời hạn thanh toán. • Payable report of weekly: breakdown the payable which company need to pay the supplier, deadline to pay them.
• Payable report of weekly: breakdown the payable which company need to pay the supplier, deadline to pay them.
• Kiểm soát các khoản thanh toán ở nước ngoài và gửi hướng dẫn thanh toán cho nhóm • Control oversea payments and send instruction for payment to team
• Control oversea payments and send instruction for payment to team
• Quản lý chi phí/Tài sản/quỹ • Management of expenses/Assets/fund
• Management of expenses/Assets/fund
• Thực hiện một số công việc khác khi có yêu cầu của Ban Giám đốc. • Other tasks as requested by the Board of Directors.
Other tasks as requested by the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Tốt nghiệp đại học chuyên ngành về Kế toán/Tài chính. Ưu tiên MBA hoặc CPA. • University degree in Accounting/Finance. MBA or CPA preferred.
University degree in Accounting/Finance. MBA or CPA preferred.
• Ít nhất 3 năm kinh nghiệm ở vị trí tương tự • Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar position.
• Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar position.
• Thông thạo Tiếng Anh • Fluent in English
• Fluent in English
• Sử dụng máy vi tính thành thạo (Phần mềm Excel, phần mềm kế toán Fast). • Proficient in using computers, including Excel and Fast accounting software.
• Proficient in using computers, including Excel and Fast accounting software.
• Có khả năng làm việc độc lập và theo nhóm, tận tâm và gắn bó lâu dài với công ty. • Ability to work independently, and in a team, dedicated and committed to the company for a long time.
• Ability to work independently, and in a team, dedicated and committed to the company for a long time.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA NETWORKS PEMS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Được hưởng các chế độ nghỉ phép, nghỉ lễ, nghỉ Tết... theo quy định của Nhà nước; • In accordance with state regulations, take advantage of leave, holidays, and Tet holidays.
• In accordance with state regulations, take advantage of leave, holidays, and Tet holidays.
• Được đóng BHXH đầy đủ, thưởng Lễ, Tết theo quy định của Công ty; • Full social insurance payment, holiday and New Year incentives in accordance with company policies.
Full social insurance payment, holiday and New Year incentives in accordance with company policies.
• Công việc ổn định, lâu dài; • A long-term, stable employment opportunity.
• A long-term, stable employment opportunity.
• Môi trường làm việc năng động, trẻ trung, hòa đồng. • Dynamic, youthful and sociable working environment.
Dynamic, youthful and sociable working environment.
• Thời gian làm việc: Sáng 8h-12h, Chiều 13h00-17h30 (từ Thứ 2 đến thứ 6) • Working hours: Morning 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, Afternoon 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm (from Monday to Friday)
Working hours: Morning 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, Afternoon 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm (from Monday to Friday)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA NETWORKS PEMS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 153/18 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

