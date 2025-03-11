Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Le & Tran Trial Lawyers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Le & Tran Trial Lawyers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Le & Tran Trial Lawyers
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Le & Tran Building, 284/9 Nguyen Trong Tuyen Street, Ward 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Assist the Senior Accountant in accounting operations and simple bookkeeping for client companies.
Record transactions and prepare periodic reports under the guidance of the Senior Accountant.
Research and update legal regulations related to the company’s tax and accounting projects.
Support in issuing invoices for clients and monitoring receivables in the company’s system.
Process internal payments, create purchase orders (PO), and execute bank transactions for both domestic and international payments.
Coordinate with the service accounting team to manage the company’s cash flow activities.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, or related fields.
At least 3 year of experience.
Good knowledge of accounting, taxation, and relevant legal regulations.
Good reading and writing in English.
Proficient in office software, especially Excel.
Detail-oriented, honest, and responsible in work.
Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively in a team.

Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive base salary in range of VND 12,000,000 – 15,000,000 depending on actual experience;
SMUI, annual leave, holidays, 13th month salary and other benefits according to Vietnamese Law;
Premium Health insurance package for employee from 1 year seniority
Referral commission and other rewards decided by Managing Partner
Working in office hours from Monday - Friday, Off Saturday & Sunday;
Being fully equipped with mordent office equipment (PC, homephone, stationery,…);
Birthday gifts, Holiday Gifts, Teambuilding, Year-end Party;
Young, dynamic working environment, high learning opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 284/9 Nguyễn Trọng Tuyển, Phường 10, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-12-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job333685
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAPAS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HAPAS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
HAPAS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KHÈ GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KHÈ GROUP
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH China Ecotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH China Ecotek Việt Nam
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ HOÀNG LONG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Thương mại LIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Thương mại LIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Kiến Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiến Giang
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Control Union Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Control Union Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIETOURIST HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIETOURIST HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Zheng Da Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Zheng Da Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học (Việt Nam) Black Pearl làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học (Việt Nam) Black Pearl
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Yingke Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Yingke Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Lavender Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lavender Sài Gòn
14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI B.F.C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI B.F.C
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
14 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ PLASMA ỨNG DỤNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ PLASMA ỨNG DỤNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Kiến Trúc Nội Thất Vuông Tròn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiến Trúc Nội Thất Vuông Tròn
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN THANH HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGUYÊN THANH HƯƠNG
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SBUSINESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SBUSINESS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH COCONUT SILO VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH COCONUT SILO VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ phần SBBE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần SBBE
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EASTWOOD ENERGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EASTWOOD ENERGY
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Phát Triển Du Lịch Thành Hoàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Phát Triển Du Lịch Thành Hoàng
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ EASY EDU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu TRUNG TÂM ANH NGỮ EASY EDU
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOBE 365 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOBE 365
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ NGHỆ TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ NGHỆ TOÀN CẦU
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH HÈ STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HÈ STUDIO
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu B4Y làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu B4Y
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY YAMASU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY YAMASU VIỆT NAM
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH Ô TÔ BẮC QUANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Ô TÔ BẮC QUANG
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm