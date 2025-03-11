Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Le & Tran Trial Lawyers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Le & Tran Building, 284/9 Nguyen Trong Tuyen Street, Ward 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Assist the Senior Accountant in accounting operations and simple bookkeeping for client companies.

Record transactions and prepare periodic reports under the guidance of the Senior Accountant.

Research and update legal regulations related to the company’s tax and accounting projects.

Support in issuing invoices for clients and monitoring receivables in the company’s system.

Process internal payments, create purchase orders (PO), and execute bank transactions for both domestic and international payments.

Coordinate with the service accounting team to manage the company’s cash flow activities.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, or related fields.

At least 3 year of experience.

Good knowledge of accounting, taxation, and relevant legal regulations.

Good reading and writing in English.

Proficient in office software, especially Excel.

Detail-oriented, honest, and responsible in work.

Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively in a team.

Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive base salary in range of VND 12,000,000 – 15,000,000 depending on actual experience;

SMUI, annual leave, holidays, 13th month salary and other benefits according to Vietnamese Law;

Premium Health insurance package for employee from 1 year seniority

Referral commission and other rewards decided by Managing Partner

Working in office hours from Monday - Friday, Off Saturday & Sunday;

Being fully equipped with mordent office equipment (PC, homephone, stationery,…);

Birthday gifts, Holiday Gifts, Teambuilding, Year-end Party;

Young, dynamic working environment, high learning opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Le & Tran Trial Lawyers

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin