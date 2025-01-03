Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/02/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- 68 đường 2 tháng 9 phường Bình Hiên quận Hải Châu Tp Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
• Market Research & Analysis: Conduct in-depth market analysis to identify trends, competitive landscape, and potential business opportunities. Understand and anticipate customer needs within the hospitality sector.
• Sales Strategy Development: Develop and implement tailored sales strategies to target corporate clients, travel agents, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and other key segments.
Focus on long-term relationships to drive repeat business.
• Lead Generation & Conversion: Proactively seek out and generate new business leads. Convert leads into confirmed bookings, ensuring alignment with the hotel's revenue management strategy.
• Client Relationship Management: Establish and nurture relationships with 'key clients, including corporate accounts, travel agencies, and event planners. Act as the primary point of contact for key accounts, ensuring high levels of client satisfaction.
• Revenue Maximization: Work with the revenue management team to optimize room rates, packages, and promotions. Drive additional revenue through upselling and cross-selling building services such as meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and events.
• Partnership & Collaboration: Develop and maintain strategic partnerships with local businesses, tourism boards, and other relevant organizations to enhance the building's visibility and market position.
• Reporting & Analysis: Provide regular reports on business development activities, sales performance, and market conditions. Use data to refine strategies and inform decision-making.
• Brand Representation: Represent the hotel at industry events, networking opportunities, and trade shows. Promote the brand and services to potential clients and partners.
• Team Collaboration: Work closely with the sales, marketing, and operations teams to ensure the seamless delivery of services and exceed guest expectations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor's Degree in commercial economics, or hotel and tourism management, business administration
2. 2-3 experiences in a management position or equivalent
3. Understanding and knowledge of sales.
4. Good conversational English & good management skills
5. Strong analytical, organizational, and creative thinking skills.
6. Excellent communication, interpersonal, and customer service skills.
7. Confidential

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary + commision (to be discussed during the interview)
• 1.5 days off per week, 12 days of annual leave
• Good benefits (Holiday + Tet bonuses + 13th-month salary)
• Free uniforms and parking provided
• Participation in health insurance and social insurance according to labor laws and hotel policies
• Friendly, dynamic, and professional working environment
• Other benefits to be discussed directly during the interview
• Opportunities for positive career development
• Other attractive incentives to encourage and motivate employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, toà nhà Diamond Flower Tower, Hoàng Đạo Thuý, Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job275280
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 48 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 48 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 48 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Heesun Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Heesun Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP TẬP ĐOÀN FVG TRAVEL làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TẬP ĐOÀN FVG TRAVEL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DANANGGO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 4 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DANANGGO
4 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH MTV Chiếu sáng và thiết bị đô thị (Hapulico) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Chiếu sáng và thiết bị đô thị (Hapulico)
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kotosa Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kotosa Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ĐÁ THẠCH ANH KHANG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐÁ THẠCH ANH KHANG MINH
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH JIBANNET ASIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH JIBANNET ASIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SKYPRO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SKYPRO
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch F5 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch F5 Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LONG TRƯỜNG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LONG TRƯỜNG VŨ
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEETRAY
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE LEAD AGENCY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THE LEAD AGENCY
6 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MEDSTAND
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH Máy xây dựng MIK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Máy xây dựng MIK Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Windsoft Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XNK BẢO TÍN - CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vietnam Fishing
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUN VINA
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần PropertyGuru Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm