Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - 68 đường 2 tháng 9 phường Bình Hiên quận Hải Châu Tp Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

• Market Research & Analysis: Conduct in-depth market analysis to identify trends, competitive landscape, and potential business opportunities. Understand and anticipate customer needs within the hospitality sector.

• Sales Strategy Development: Develop and implement tailored sales strategies to target corporate clients, travel agents, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and other key segments.

Focus on long-term relationships to drive repeat business.

• Lead Generation & Conversion: Proactively seek out and generate new business leads. Convert leads into confirmed bookings, ensuring alignment with the hotel's revenue management strategy.

• Client Relationship Management: Establish and nurture relationships with 'key clients, including corporate accounts, travel agencies, and event planners. Act as the primary point of contact for key accounts, ensuring high levels of client satisfaction.

• Revenue Maximization: Work with the revenue management team to optimize room rates, packages, and promotions. Drive additional revenue through upselling and cross-selling building services such as meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and events.

• Partnership & Collaboration: Develop and maintain strategic partnerships with local businesses, tourism boards, and other relevant organizations to enhance the building's visibility and market position.

• Reporting & Analysis: Provide regular reports on business development activities, sales performance, and market conditions. Use data to refine strategies and inform decision-making.

• Brand Representation: Represent the hotel at industry events, networking opportunities, and trade shows. Promote the brand and services to potential clients and partners.

• Team Collaboration: Work closely with the sales, marketing, and operations teams to ensure the seamless delivery of services and exceed guest expectations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor's Degree in commercial economics, or hotel and tourism management, business administration

2. 2-3 experiences in a management position or equivalent

3. Understanding and knowledge of sales.

4. Good conversational English & good management skills

5. Strong analytical, organizational, and creative thinking skills.

6. Excellent communication, interpersonal, and customer service skills.

7. Confidential

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary + commision (to be discussed during the interview)

• 1.5 days off per week, 12 days of annual leave

• Good benefits (Holiday + Tet bonuses + 13th-month salary)

• Free uniforms and parking provided

• Participation in health insurance and social insurance according to labor laws and hotel policies

• Friendly, dynamic, and professional working environment

• Other benefits to be discussed directly during the interview

• Opportunities for positive career development

• Other attractive incentives to encourage and motivate employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vngroup

