Tuyển Product Marketing DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: South, Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
COMPANY DESCRIPTION:
DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, with over 280 branches across 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS has a growing presence in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's capital position, as well as "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings, is among the highest in Asia-Pacific. DBS has been recognised for its leadership in the region, having been named “Asia’s Best Bank” by The Banker, a member of the Financial Times group, and “Best Bank in Asia-Pacific” by Global Finance. The bank has also been named “Safest Bank in Asia” by Global Finance for seven consecutive years from 2009 to 2015.
DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:
Job Purpose
To handle Customer account service and GFMO related transactions and activities timely, accurately and in compliance with established regulations & control procedures
Key Accountabilities / Dimensions
• To handle and ensure Customer account service and GFMO are executed accurately, within the established SLA and comply with group policies, standards, guidelines and SOPs, and comply local requlations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI