Tuyển Product Marketing DBS Bank Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, with over 280 branches across 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS has a growing presence in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's capital position, as well as "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings, is among the highest in Asia-Pacific. DBS has been recognised for its leadership in the region, having been named “Asia’s Best Bank” by The Banker, a member of the Financial Times group, and “Best Bank in Asia-Pacific” by Global Finance. The bank has also been named “Safest Bank in Asia” by Global Finance for seven consecutive years from 2009 to 2015.

Job Purpose

To handle Customer account service and GFMO related transactions and activities timely, accurately and in compliance with established regulations & control procedures

Key Accountabilities / Dimensions

• To handle and ensure Customer account service and GFMO are executed accurately, within the established SLA and comply with group policies, standards, guidelines and SOPs, and comply local requlations.