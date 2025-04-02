Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU

Giáo viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 191, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, P. Thảo Điền, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Deliver engaging lessons in language and literature, exemplifying high-quality instructional practices specific to these subjects.
Mentor and guide peers in refining teaching strategies for language and literature, focusing on literary analysis, language skills, and critical thinking.
Collaborate with the Curriculum Development team to ensure the effective delivery of the language and literature curriculum, tailoring instructional approaches to meet diverse student needs.
Actively provide feedback on curriculum implementation, advocating for adjustments to cater to varying learning preferences in language and literature.
Offer support and share expertise with colleagues on pedagogical methods specific to language and literature, such as teaching literary devices, essay writing, and textual analysis.
Seek out and recommend professional development opportunities for language and literature education to maintain a continuous learning and improvement culture among the teaching staff.
Participate in professional development opportunities to stay current with best practices in teaching language and literature.
Implemented and upheld effective classroom and behavior management strategies, creating a constructive learning atmosphere for language and literature classes.
Collaborate with administrative staff to address and resolve complex behavioral issues, ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all students.
Develop and apply assessment tools that align with the educational goals of language and literature, providing insightful feedback to students on their progress in these areas.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Can teach at least 90 hours/month
Bachelor’s degree in English, Literature, or a related field. Advanced degrees or teaching credentials in language and literature are preferred.
Demonstrated expertise in instructional methodologies and classroom management specific to language and literature.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with an ability to connect with students, parents, and colleagues.
Commitment to professional development and continuous learning in the field of language and literature education.
Proficiency in English, with a minimum IELTS score of 7.5 or equivalent.
Preference will be given to candidates who have studied the IB curriculum or have pursued social sciences in English-speaking countries.
This position is only open to applicants from Vietnam.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income from 10 - 15 million VND
Enjoy full benefits according to Vietnam Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, annual leave...).
Annual leave, and holidays according to regulations.
Dynamic, youthful, and creative working environment.
Annual company trip, regular team-building.
Potential for professional growth and advancement under the guidance of Ivy League graduate management

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU

Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 191 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, thành phố Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

