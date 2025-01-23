Tuyển Product Marketing T&G Global Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role: build and maintain brand reputation, enhancing digital leadership. Focus on planning, executing creative digital campaign that amplify trade marketing efforts and business strategy

Role

Key Responsibilities

- Integrated Communication: align PR, Digital and offline channels for story telling

- Digital Outreach: manage social media and online brand presence effectively

Digital Trade Initiatives: manage digital campaigns integrated with trade marketing to enhance the brand visibility through seasonal marketing campaign

- Leverage influencers and KOLs to share trade campaign highlights and instore promotions.

- Build consumer engagement by gamifying digital campaigns aligned with retail goals

- Media Relation & Management: develop relationships with media outlets and regular update media with compelling stories

- Crisis Management: lead crisis communication planning to address potential PR challenges

- Any other additional responsibilities as assigned by Marketing Manager