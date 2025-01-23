Tuyển Product Marketing T&G Global Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại T&G Global Vietnam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role: build and maintain brand reputation, enhancing digital leadership. Focus on planning, executing creative digital campaign that amplify trade marketing efforts and business strategy
Role
Key Responsibilities
- Integrated Communication: align PR, Digital and offline channels for story telling
- Digital Outreach: manage social media and online brand presence effectively
Digital Trade Initiatives: manage digital campaigns integrated with trade marketing to enhance the brand visibility through seasonal marketing campaign
- Leverage influencers and KOLs to share trade campaign highlights and instore promotions.
- Build consumer engagement by gamifying digital campaigns aligned with retail goals
- Media Relation & Management: develop relationships with media outlets and regular update media with compelling stories
- Crisis Management: lead crisis communication planning to address potential PR challenges
- Any other additional responsibilities as assigned by Marketing Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum of 5 years of marketing experience, preferably in digital marketing, or within a digital/PR agency
Tại T&G Global Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại T&G Global Vietnam Limited
