Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Responsibilities

Document and Payment Verification

Receive and review payment documents from relevant departments.

Verify the legality of invoices and ensure payment documents comply with company policies, including forms, budgets, and approvals.

Transaction Recording and Data Entry

Issue receipts, payment vouchers, and sales invoices for transactions as they occur.

Enter data into the accounting software for accounts related to cash, accounts payable and receivable, inventory, revenue, expenses, etc., ensuring timely recording within the correct period.

Accounts Payable and Receivable Management

Monitor internal and external accounts payable and receivable with customers and suppliers.

Prepare monthly or on-request reports, conducting monthly, quarterly, and annual reconciliations.

Tax Filing and Reporting

Prepare and submit VAT, PIT, CIT declarations, usage reports, and other applicable tax filings.

Ensure timely submission of all tax declarations and reports as required by law.

Expense Allocation

Allocate prepaid expenses, tools, equipment, and fixed assets according to accounting standards.

Document Review and Reconciliation

Review and verify all supporting documents and invoices to ensure accuracy in tax declarations.

Reconcile detailed and summary accounts to ensure accuracy and compliance.

Profit and Loss Transfer

Perform carry-forward entries of unallocated profits from the previous year.

Record current year profit and loss to accurately reflect the financial position.

Financial Reporting

Prepare financial statements, including the balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, and financial report notes.

Annual Licensing and Tax Submission

Submit annual business license tax filings by the 31st of January each year.

Submit financial statements and tax documents in compliance with current legal regulations.