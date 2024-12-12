Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa C1

- 01.01, Vinhomes Center Park, 720A Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Q. Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Responsibilities
Document and Payment Verification
Receive and review payment documents from relevant departments.
Verify the legality of invoices and ensure payment documents comply with company policies, including forms, budgets, and approvals.
Transaction Recording and Data Entry
Issue receipts, payment vouchers, and sales invoices for transactions as they occur.
Enter data into the accounting software for accounts related to cash, accounts payable and receivable, inventory, revenue, expenses, etc., ensuring timely recording within the correct period.
Accounts Payable and Receivable Management
Monitor internal and external accounts payable and receivable with customers and suppliers.
Prepare monthly or on-request reports, conducting monthly, quarterly, and annual reconciliations.
Tax Filing and Reporting
Prepare and submit VAT, PIT, CIT declarations, usage reports, and other applicable tax filings.
Ensure timely submission of all tax declarations and reports as required by law.
Expense Allocation
Allocate prepaid expenses, tools, equipment, and fixed assets according to accounting standards.
Document Review and Reconciliation
Review and verify all supporting documents and invoices to ensure accuracy in tax declarations.
Reconcile detailed and summary accounts to ensure accuracy and compliance.
Profit and Loss Transfer
Perform carry-forward entries of unallocated profits from the previous year.
Record current year profit and loss to accurately reflect the financial position.
Financial Reporting
Prepare financial statements, including the balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, and financial report notes.
Annual Licensing and Tax Submission
Submit annual business license tax filings by the 31st of January each year.
Submit financial statements and tax documents in compliance with current legal regulations.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
2+ years of experience in general accounting, with a strong understanding of tax filing and financial reporting.
Strong knowledge of accounting principles, local tax laws, and financial regulations.
Proficiency in accounting software and ERP, Quickbooks
Attention to detail and accuracy, with excellent analytical and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently, meet deadlines, and manage multiple tasks.
Chinese language is more priority.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Phụ cấp thâm niên
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty

Công ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Bất Động Sản VIProperty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Căn hộ C1-SH.09 Vinhomes Central Park 720A Điện Biên Phủ, Q.Bình Thạnh, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

