Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

Kế toán công nợ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà BlueSky 3, 1 Bạch Đằng, phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

1. AR-related tasks (70%)
Responsible for accounts receivable process, including invoicing, billing, collections management, and cash applications, to comply with company policies, internal controls, and regulatory requirements.
Monitor and maintain AR aging reports to track overdue accounts.
Prepare and provide regular AR status updates and reports to management.
Account receivable reconciliation: Accurately and promptly record all account receivable transactions in the accounting books.
Check and update the monthly VAT output report.
2. AP-related tasks (20%)
Manage the end-to-end AP process, to ensure correctness, compliance with payment schedules, internal policies/ rules and in accordance with Tax, Accounting, and other regulations.
Oversee payment runs (e.g., TTR, LC, ...) to ensure timely and accurate disbursements.
Ensure proper matching of purchase orders, invoices, and receipts (3-way matching).
Account payable reconciliation: Accurately and promptly record all account payable transactions in the accounting books.
Check and update the monthly VAT input report.
3. Closing tasks (10%)
Assist in monthly closing procedures: revenue/ COGS/ bank/ intercompany account reconciliations.
Other tasks as requested by line manager.
Provide support for audits by preparing necessary documentation and responding to inquiries.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education: University degree in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, or related fields.
2. Experience: At least 3 year of experience in AR position.
3. Skills and personal qualities:
- Basic English.
- Be willing to learn and passionate to contribute and fight.
- Teamwork and can-do attitude.
- Be honest, meticulous, pay attention to details, proactive & progressive.
- Leadership and team-building abilities.
- Knowledge of tax regulations and compliance.
Preference: Experience using ERP systems in construction and installation companies is preferred.

Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and allowances: mobile, meal, fuel.
100% salary in probation period.
Annual leave: 14 days.
Extra health insurance.
A professional and dynamic working environment.
Growth and development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Blue Sky 3, Số 1 Bạch Đằng, Phường 2. Quận Tân Bình, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

