Tuyển Product Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: PVI Tower No. 1, Pham Van Bach, Yen Hoa Cau Giay Hà Nội Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To supervise and manage all departments of the store in order to maximize customer satisfaction, sales, commercial opportunities and controlling costs to achieve business targets.

[Strategic Decision]
1. Develop strategic retail plan for the store.
2. Set the direction and methods for improving store operation and monitor store KPIs to manage performance.
3. Managing monthly sales/traffic/NPS targets.

[Sales Management]
4. Actively drive sales by implementing sales building initiatives across the three departments through effective analysis of the company commercial reports and visual layout.
5. Determine the strategy of the store, always striving to maximize sales opportunities.

[Customer Service Management]
6. Ensure a high level of customer service standards are consistently attained in the store in the three departments.
7. Monitor customer satisfaction score weekly/monthly to have action if needed.
8. Ensure the store is compliant with all company initiatives.
9. Lead by example to perpetuate the Samsung culture.

[Product Management]
10. Supervise managers for controlling and managing stock, product rotation, orders.
11. To be well informed about current industry trends and to constantly analyze the competitor’s product and market in order to be able to maximize sales.

[People Management]
12. Secure human resources for the store by making hiring decisions for job positions.
13. Monitoring and managing recruitment and HR-related tasks for the entire store.
14. Establish and manage monthly work schedules for the entire store.
15. Conduct & supervise daily stand-up meetings and staff training.
16. Conducting assessments for the development of employees' skills and performance mgt., and appropriately allocating rewards within the allocated budget for the store.
17. To work with HR in order to create and have actions plans to motivate & develop the team.

[Operation Management]
18. Oversee the business development team with function management.
19. Constantly monitor overall store operation status and resolve issues if rise.
20. Monitor online and offline public relations./p

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)

Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 25th Floor, Bitexco Financial Tower, 02 Hai Trieu Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

